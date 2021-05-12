Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez – May 11, 2021

Tropical storm Andrés formed on Sunday, May 9, in the waters of the Mexican Pacific, being the earliest named storm for the Pacific on record. The previous record was set by Tropical Storm Adrián, on May 10, 2017. Andres brought heavy rains to Jalisco before moving away from land and weakening to a post-tropical storm. Hurricane season in the Pacific officially begins on May 15.

Due to the forest fire in the San Clemente area, in Puerto Vallarta, the Ministry of Environment activated an Atmospheric Alert on Saturday for the area. The alert was activated due to the potential health risks for the surrounding population. It’s recommended to avoid outdoor activities, close windows and doors, and care for children under the age of five, older adults, and those with health issues.

NASA warned Mexico of extreme drought happening throughout the country, the worst in decades. According to NASA, nearly 85 percent of the country faces drought conditions and dams throughout Mexico are at extremely low levels, lowering resources for drinking, farming, and irrigation.

