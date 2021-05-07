Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez – May 6, 2021

In this news brief…

Puerto Vallarta’s high season is turning out to be during the summer months this year. May is normally the month that flights begin to decrease in Puerto Vallarta for the summer and low season, but this year flights are increasing. This month, 14 airlines are offering flights to Puerto Vallarta with 47 flights arriving daily. U.S. Airlines has started flights to Puerto Vallarta that are normally scheduled only for the winter months. The increase in travel is due to successful vaccinations in the United States and CDC recommendations that people who are vaccinated can begin traveling safely.

For the third time, USA Today has selected the Vallarta Botanical Garden to compete as one of the best gardens in North America. The Vallarta Botanical Garden was ranked fourth on USA Today’s Top 10 Botanical Gardens in North America list in 2018. The garden is home to a large selection of Mexican plants, including the most visited orchid collection in Mexico. Robert Price, founder of the gardens, says the nomination brings positive attention to Puerto Vallarta and Mexico.

There have been 25 deaths and 38 people still in the hospital after the collapse of the Mexico City metro train on Monday night. DNV, an independent risk management company from Norway will lead the investigation into the collapse of the bridge that sent a metro train crashing onto cars below.

