Coronavirus in Puerto Vallarta: May 7, 2021 Update

As of today, the Federal Government reports a total of 3,744 COVID-19 cases and 407 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. This means the city registered seven more cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the past 24-hours, according to the Federal Government.

However, Jalisco reports a total of 7,278 cases of COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic, and 14 new cases in the past 24-hours, twice the number of cases that the Federal Government reported for the area.

Cases in Puerto Vallarta are likely 5-times higher than what is reported. A lack of testing and the federal statistics not taking into consideration private hospitals and laboratories contribute to the underreporting of COVID-19 cases in Puerto Vallarta and nationally throughout Mexico.

Coronavirus in Mexico

The Ministry of Health reported that there were 166 new deaths caused by the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours . With this, a total of 218,173 deaths have been registered since the beginning of the health emergency.

According to the data, in the last 24 hours, there were 2,846 new cases, with which there is a total of 2,358,831 confirmed infections accumulated since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico.

However, there are also 1,879,713 people who have recovered from the coronavirus in the country. In addition to 8,790,655 people in Mexico have been fully immunized with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently there is an estimated 21,224 active cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, these are people who have presented symptoms in the last 14 days.

COVID-19 Vaccinations in Mexico

Yesterday, 604,065 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were applied, the largest vaccination day registered in Mexico since December 24, 2020, when the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was available, a cumulative 19,951,121 injections have been applied.

COVID-19 Vaccine Safety

Vaccines in Mexico are made up of five developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, SinoVac, Centro Gamaleya, and Cansino Bio. In its use, only 17,509 people, of the 19,951,121 doses, have reported side effects, attributable to vaccination and immunization (ESAVI), of which 310 cases have been serious. The figure represents less than 1% of the people who have been inoculated.