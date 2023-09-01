Puerto Vallarta Nominated for 7 Categories in the Prestigious 2023 Travvy Awards

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, director of the Tourism Trust of Puerto Vallarta, proudly announced that the picturesque city has been nominated in seven categories for the esteemed 2023 Travvy Awards. Among these nominations, Puerto Vallarta has been highlighted as the contender for the coveted "Best Destination" in Mexico.

Often referred to as the "Oscar Awards" of the travel and tourism sector, the Travvy Awards shine a spotlight on the crème de la crème of the travel industry every year. These awards commend the outstanding leaders spanning various categories such as destinations, hotels . . .

