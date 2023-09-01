Sewage Discharge in Puerto Vallarta Beach Sparks Concern

September 1, 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – Local users and merchants from Playa de Oro in Puerto Vallarta have raised alarms over a recent incident involving a discharge, believed to be sewage, directly into the sea. Videos capturing this incident have been circulating on various social media platforms.

The shared footage depicts dark gray water forcefully flowing from a hole in the beach area. Witnesses at the scene also reported an unmistakable and repugnant odor emanating from the spot, intensifying concerns over the nature of the discharge.

Intriguingly, several beachgoers recalled observing individuals digging the aforementioned hole a few . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.



Trending News on PVDN

  • Puerto Vallarta Tourism Faces Challenges Due to Peso Strength and Security AlertsPuerto Vallarta Tourism Faces Challenges Due to Peso Strength and Security Alerts PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — Marcelo Alcaraz, a renowned hotel businessman, has raised concerns over the potential dip in foreign tourism in the coming months. The peso's current strength, which impacts American tourists' profitability, combined with the recent insecurity alerts for the state of Jalisco issued by the U.S. government, poses challenges to the local tourism…
  • Organized Crime Engulfs Mexican Towns, Turning Peaceful Streets into Virtual Crime ScenesOrganized Crime Engulfs Mexican Towns, Turning Peaceful Streets into Virtual Crime Scenes PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - From the serene landscapes of Sinaloa's El Rosario to the cultural hub of San Cristóbal de las Casas in Chiapas, a growing shadow engulfs Mexico's towns. Organized crime groups, with their malevolent grip, have claimed territories such as Fresnillo (Zacatecas), Mazamitla (Jalisco), Huasca de Ocampo (Hidalgo), Cuitzeo (Michoacán), and Lagos de…
  • Puerto Vallarta Closes Summer Vacation Period with Record-Breaking TourismPuerto Vallarta Closes Summer Vacation Period with Record-Breaking Tourism Puerto Vallarta closes the summer vacation with "excellent numbers," according to the Director of Tourism and Economic Development, Christian Preciado Cázares. Hotel occupancy has averaged close to 80 percent and on weekends up to 90, with the arrival of visitors by different means, which reflects the incredible moment that tourism in Puerto Vallarta is experiencing,…
  • Canada-Mexico Tourism Bonds Strengthen with "Operación Toca Puertas" InitiativeCanada-Mexico Tourism Bonds Strengthen with “Operación Toca Puertas” Initiative PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — Canada has been identified as the second largest source of international tourists to Mexico, a statistic that has prompted the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, to embark on the "Operación Toca Puertas" (Operation Knocks on Doors) tour. The initiative commenced in Calgary, Alberta, to rejuvenate tourism post-pandemic. Between January and…
  • 15th Vallarta Nayarit Gastronomic Festival: "The Cooking Factor: Cooking a New Era"15th Vallarta Nayarit Gastronomic Festival: “The Cooking Factor: Cooking a New Era” PUERTO VALLARTA, JALISCO – The esteemed Vallarta Nayarit Gastronomic Festival is set to unveil its 15th edition after marking its presence for 14 consecutive years. Celebrated as Latin America's pinnacle of gastronomy, this year's festival will be held from September 29 to October 7, 2023, at Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. What's New This Year? The central…
  • Police Intensify Surveillance in Puerto Vallarta's Commercial Areas and BanksPolice Intensify Surveillance in Puerto Vallarta’s Commercial Areas and Banks PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Preventive and Highway Police Station has ramped up its surveillance efforts to ensure heightened security for Vallarta residents and tourists, particularly in the commercial and banking sectors. With commercial activity witnessing a surge due to payments, leading to increased economic flow in the area, officers are set to conduct regular…
  • Puerto Vallarta Animal Health and Control Center Faces Investigation After Death of 17 DogsPuerto Vallarta Animal Health and Control Center Faces Investigation After Death of 17 Dogs PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - An outcry from animal rights activists over the death of 17 dogs inside the Puerto Vallarta Animal Health and Control Center has prompted a swift response from city officials. On Wednesday, August 30, the City Council voted to direct the Office of the Comptroller to begin administrative proceedings and, if necessary,…
  • Militarization of Public Life Threatens Democracy in MexicoMilitarization of Public Life Threatens Democracy in Mexico PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - United Mexico Against Crime (MUCD for its acronym in Spanish), a prominent watchdog organization, has sounded the alarm over the intensifying militarization of public life and civilian government in Mexico, raising concerns about potential risks to the nation's democratic values. In a collection of documents titled "The Militarization of Life and…
  • Puerto Vallarta Nominated for 7 Categories in the Prestigious 2023 Travvy AwardsPuerto Vallarta Nominated for 7 Categories in the Prestigious 2023 Travvy Awards PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, director of the Tourism Trust of Puerto Vallarta, proudly announced that the picturesque city has been nominated in seven categories for the esteemed 2023 Travvy Awards. Among these nominations, Puerto Vallarta has been highlighted as the contender for the coveted "Best Destination" in Mexico. Often referred to as…
  • Motorcycle-Bandits in Puerto Vallarta Loot 520,000 Pesos in 24 HoursMotorcycle-Bandits in Puerto Vallarta Loot 520,000 Pesos in 24 Hours PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – The tranquil coast city of Puerto Vallarta has recently been rattled by a disturbing trend. Within a mere 24-hour span, three separate armed robberies have been executed by individuals on motorcycles, targeting various locations around the city. These criminals, seemingly with a penchant for high-profile thefts, have already amassed loot totaling…