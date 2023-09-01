Sewage Discharge in Puerto Vallarta Beach Sparks Concern

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – Local users and merchants from Playa de Oro in Puerto Vallarta have raised alarms over a recent incident involving a discharge, believed to be sewage, directly into the sea. Videos capturing this incident have been circulating on various social media platforms.

The shared footage depicts dark gray water forcefully flowing from a hole in the beach area. Witnesses at the scene also reported an unmistakable and repugnant odor emanating from the spot, intensifying concerns over the nature of the discharge.

Intriguingly, several beachgoers recalled observing individuals digging the aforementioned hole a few . . .

