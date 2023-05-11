Puerto Vallarta on High Alert Following Tragic Mass Animal Poisoning Incident

Mexico Receives 7.9% More International Tourists in March 2023

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Mexico received 7.9% more international tourists in March 2023 than in the same month of 2022, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported on Wednesday. A total of 3.57 million foreign tourists entered the country in March 2023, compared to 3.31 million in March 2022. The main annual increase…