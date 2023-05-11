Puerto Vallarta on High Alert Following Tragic Mass Animal Poisoning Incident

May 11, 2023
, ,

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In a tragic incident in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, at least six cats and a dog lost their lives due to poisoning. Despite the frantic attempts of local residents to save them, the animals succumbed within moments . . .



Trending News on PVDN

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms