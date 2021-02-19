Puerto Vallarta police being investigated in connection with the murder of former Jalisco Governor

The Jalisco Attorney General’s Office announced that the action of the Puerto Vallarta Police in the case of the murder of the former governor Aristóteles Sandoval is being investigated.

“At the time, doubts were sown about the arrival time of the Municipal Police at the scene of the crime since this could have influenced when the crime scene has been cleaned, we want to tell you that it is an issue that has already been reviewed by the people who carry out the investigation ”, explained the prosecutor Gerardo Octavio Solís.

He explained that as a result of the investigations, more videos from C5 surveillance cameras and from individuals have been collected to rule out or confirm any possible omission of the authorities, also reported that the results of the videos will be released in two weeks.

The are questions as to how enough time had passed to allow restaurant employees to clean evidence before police arrived to the scene. A total of 13 employees were arrested for tampering with the crime scene and destroying evidence before police arrived.

At a press conference, Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruiz, Executive Criminal Investigation Prosecutor, reported that nine of the bar employees detained on a cover-up charge were released after adhering to an abbreviated procedure of 29 days in prison and a fine of $4,000 pesos.