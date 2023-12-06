Puerto Vallarta Police Intensify Security Measures to Prevent Robberies During Holiday Season

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — With the holiday season in full swing, the Puerto Vallarta Citizen Security Police Station has taken proactive steps to enhance public safety, particularly focusing on areas vulnerable to robberies such as plazas, ATMs, and shopping centers. This initiative is part of a broader effort to safeguard citizens and visitors from potential criminal activities.

In a strategic move, officers have been stationed at key locations known for higher monetary transactions. These include ATMs, shopping centers, and other financial institutions, ensuring a protective presence for those depositing or withdrawing large sums of money. Additionally, police patrols . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.