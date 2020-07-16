Puerto Vallarta prepares for possible activation of the ‘Emergency Button’

Authorities from the three levels of government in the region are preparing for the possible activation of the so-called Emergency Button announced by the state governor, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez.

The emergency protocol would be implemented if coronavirus cases continued to increase or the levels of hospital occupation intended for the care of patients with Covid-19 would reach 50%. Activation would stop all economic activities for 14 days, which would generate a significant impact on the community, hence the call to the population to strengthen preventive protocols for health care.

Currently, Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara are the two cities in Jalisco with the fastest growing rate of coronavirus infections.

For this reason, the mayor of Vallarta, Arturo Dávalos Peña, said that he seeks together with the citizens of the region, to avoid that at some point these drastic measures should be applied so that the economy continues to reactivate and strengthen in the region.

He stressed that for this, work must be done to reduce the number of infections, avoid saturation of hospitals and decrease the number of deaths, for which the city will continue to work strongly against the social relaxation that has been registered in some commercial establishments and among the citizens themselves in the last weeks.

“We have to raise awareness about the serious consequences of not following all these health guidelines,” he stressed.

Dávalos Peña pointed to other countries, including other states in Mexico, such as Baja California, where they have had to rollback openings, even re-closing beaches, so if a similar situation occurs in Puerto Vallarta, it would affect strongly the tourist and economic activity of the destination.

“Obviously tourism is the most damaged and we live from tourism and we would have high consequences again if we take a step back,” he added.

According to the most recent report from the Jalisco Health Secretariat, in Puerto Vallarta there is a cumulative total of 1,297 infections and 90 deaths from the coronavirus.