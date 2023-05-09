Puerto Vallarta Prodigy: 13-Year-Old Set to Become Youngest Graduate of University of Guadalajara

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Thirteen-year-old Ian Emmanuel González Santos, a student prodigy from Puerto Vallarta, is on the brink of graduating as a chemical engineer from the University of Guadalajara.

The young Santos, a source of pride for Jalisco, exemplifies the fact that age is no barrier to talent, nor are there boundaries to dreams. At the tender age of 13, he’s set to make history as the youngest graduate in the University of Guadalajara’s history. His accomplishment? Graduating as a chemical pharmacologist engineer.

In spite of his imminent graduation, Ian Emmanuel is not resting on his laurels. Already, he is embarking on his master’s degree to further elevate his academic credentials.

Born in Puerto Vallarta, Ian Emmanuel embarked on his engineering studies at the age of 9. In just four years, he’s poised to etch his name in the annals of the University of Guadalajara.

Ian’s academic journey wasn’t without its hurdles. Initially, he had trouble fitting into his surroundings. That was until his mother had him undergo assessments that revealed his exceptional intellect. Interestingly, Ian sometimes posed questions in his primary classes that even his teachers struggled to answer.

“I’ve been interested in microbiology, hematology, and chemistry since I was young. That’s why I began seeking careers that encompass these subjects. I found chemical pharmacology fitting because it combines genetics, molecular biology, and mathematics – fields that I’m passionate about. To this day, I remain incredibly satisfied with my choice,” shares the gifted Ian Emmanuel.

At 13, Ian Emmanuel already holds a master’s degree in Molecular Biology and Genetics. His eyes are now set on commencing a Ph.D. as soon as possible. Kudos to this remarkable talent from Puerto Vallarta!

