VACATION RENTALS

US tourist found dead in Puerto Peñasco after disappearing while kayaking

November 29, 2022
, ,

Civil Protection authorities of the state of Sonora located one of the bodies of two tourists who were reported missing at sea in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, in recent days.

After a three-day land and sea operation, state authorities confirmed the death of a woman who . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website