Puerto Vallarta reactivates economy prioritizing health of tourists

The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta promotes the reactivation of the local economy prioritizing the health and safety of visitors, since 90% of the economic activity of the municipality depends on tourism, explained Mayor Arturo Dávalos Peña.

The mayor of Vallarta explained that Puerto Vallarta, the staggered economic reactivation is promoted with a priority on heath, with coordinated actions between the three levels of government, applying sanitary protocols, and sensitizing citizens.

“Puerto Vallarta makes a united front against COVID-19, with businessmen, citizens and the government,” said the mayor, adding that “security is essential for this tourist destination that has remained in the top ten of national security; we want a safe, healthy and quality destination ”.

The Mayor assured that the port has the Safe Travels seal of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC, for its acronym in English), and carries out national and international tourist campaigns to highlight that sanitary protocols are applied in Puerto Vallarta.

He also explained that the municipality has healthy finances despite the health crisis, thanks to the collaboration of citizens who continue to pay their taxes, services, and licenses, in addition to the continued private investment that helps to reactivate the economy.

“Today the concern is employment. The covid has gone into the background because people are more afraid of being out of work because they have to bring their livelihood to their homes,” warned the mayor.

Faced with this situation, he assured that more than $370 million pesos of federal and state resources are invested in high-impact works in areas such as culture, sports, and infrastructure such as roads and bicycle paths.

The city is also invested in the Casa Digna program, improving the housing of citizens with support in materials for the construction or improvement of their homes.

He noted that public services continue, such as the installation of street lights through the Citelum company.

“Support to the local economy will continue, the development of investment in public works and the generation of local employment, for this reason, private investment is encouraged, facilities are provided and we are in solidarity with the people who live in the municipality, supporting vulnerable sectors and providing quality services with austerity programs”, assured Mayor Arturo Dávalos.