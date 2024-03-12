Puerto Vallarta Readies for Semana Santa 2024 with Comprehensive Safety Operations

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta is gearing up for the upcoming Holy Week 2024, with a detailed operations plan to ensure the safety and well-being of both residents and visitors during this peak holiday period. The coordination meeting, led by Gerardo Alonzo Castillón Andrade, director of Civil Protection and Municipal Firefighters, and representing the interim mayor Francisco José Martínez Gil, outlined the strategic approach for the Semana Santa and Easter celebrations.

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.