Puerto Vallarta Prepares for a Packed March Long Weekend Full of Events

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta is gearing up for an exciting long weekend from March 15 to 18, as the city plays host to a variety of entertainment options catering to both locals and the thousands of tourists anticipated for the second long weekend of 2024. With the backdrop of favorable weather conditions, Puerto Vallarta is set to showcase its vibrant culture and hospitality.

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.