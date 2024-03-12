Marina Vallarta Golf Club Marks 35th Anniversary with Charity Classic Tournament

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Marina Vallarta Golf Club, a prominent fixture in Puerto Vallarta's sporting landscape, is set to celebrate its 35th anniversary with the eagerly awaited Marina Vallarta Charity Classic. Scheduled for March 16, 2024, this annual tournament not only commemorates the club's significant milestone but also underscores its commitment to charitable endeavors.
>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<
Subscribers support this independent news site.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market, so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.
Popular posts:
- In the Shadows of Paradise: The Two Faces of Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta, known for its idyllic landscapes and bustling hotel zone, presents a stark contrast within its own boundaries. A few blocks away from the tourist-filled streets lies another reality, faced by residents like 70-year-old Félix Aréchiga. Despite his age and mobility issues, Aréchiga must navigate dirt and waterlogged roads, reflecting…
- Mysterious Disappearance of American Citizen in Puerto Vallarta Under Investigation Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The case of Ian Gooldy, a North American citizen who vanished without a trace in Puerto Vallarta in 2020, continues to mystify local authorities and international investigators. Recent developments suggest a possible connection to Guadalupe Ramírez Bautista, a Vallarta local who was in a relationship with Jhon R, a friend of…
- Interpol Highlights Rising Financial Fraud Involvement by Cartel With Operations in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has issued a stark warning regarding the increasing involvement of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in financial fraud schemes, leveraging technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to perpetrate sophisticated crimes. In its recent Financial Fraud Assessment report, Interpol outlines how organized crime groups are integrating…
- Puerto Vallarta Anticipated to Surpass Cancun in Hotel Occupancy Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – Puerto Vallarta is expected to outshine Cancun in hotel occupancy rates during the second long weekend of 2024, according to the latest estimates from the Federal Secretariat of Tourism (Sectur). As Mexico gears up for the holiday period from March 15 to 18, commemorating the birth of Benito Juárez, the nation's…
- Promises Unkept With The Delayed Rehabilitation of Puerto Vallarta’s Boardwalk Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The iconic Puerto Vallarta Malecón, a primary attraction for tourists and residents alike, remains neglected despite repeated commitments from local authorities for improvement. Initially, the City Council announced plans for refurbishment seven months ago, earmarking 5 million pesos from the Federal Maritime-Terrestrial Zone (ZOFEMAT) funds for this purpose. Where is that…
- International Flights Fuel Passenger Increase at Puerto Vallarta Airport Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — Puerto Vallarta's domestic air tourism has decreased, but the influx of international visitors has led to a rise in the overall number of passengers at the International Airport in February. Preliminary data for February 2024 shows a 1.1% increase in total passenger traffic across the 12 airports operated by Grupo Aeroportuario…
- Puerto Vallarta Gears Up for a Year Brimming with Cultural Celebrations Puerto Vallarta is set to host an array of cultural festivities throughout 2024, as announced by the Vallartense Institute of Culture (IVC). Known for its stunning beaches and vibrant cultural scene, the city is preparing to welcome residents and visitors to a series of engaging events aimed at celebrating the rich local traditions and promoting…
- Ash Fall from Popocatépetl Volcano Affects Puebla; Flights Cancelled and Schools Under Alert Puebla, Mexico – Residents of Puebla experienced ash fall early Tuesday, March 5, following significant exhalations from the Popocatépetl volcano. Due to the volcanic activity, Huejotzingo Airport has suspended Volaris flights for the day, impacting travel plans and prompting immediate local government action. The Puebla state government has announced that the volcanic alert traffic light…
- Inflation Could Be Hitting Your Wallet and Favorite Dishes at Puerto Vallarta Restaurants Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta restaurants face significant challenges due to rising inflation rates. Jorge Carbajal Díaz, President of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (CANIRAC) for Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, and Costa Alegre, has shared insights into the current economic pressures on the culinary industry. The sharp increase in…
- Seventh Annual Puerto Vallarta Taco Fair Celebrates Mexican Cuisine Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta is gearing up to celebrate one of Mexico's most iconic and beloved dishes - the taco. Known for its rich culinary heritage, the city is set to host the seventh annual Puerto Vallarta Taco Fair on March 31, 2024, underscoring the taco's integral role as a living cultural symbol…