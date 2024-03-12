Marina Vallarta Golf Club Marks 35th Anniversary with Charity Classic Tournament

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Marina Vallarta Golf Club, a prominent fixture in Puerto Vallarta's sporting landscape, is set to celebrate its 35th anniversary with the eagerly awaited Marina Vallarta Charity Classic. Scheduled for March 16, 2024, this annual tournament not only commemorates the club's significant milestone but also underscores its commitment to charitable endeavors.

