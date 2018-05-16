Caracoles 107 Puerto Vallarta

$ 649,000 USD

Condo

Spacious 4 bed / 4 bath ground floor unit in charming Caracoles. This unit features a large patio, ample bedrooms, a sizable living room and dining room area, and nice kitchen. From the unit, it’s an easy walk to many of the wonderful amenities that Caracoles offers (including the restaurant, pool, and beach). Caracoles is an oceanfront development that offers a number of wonderful amenities, including: Large pool, Beach access, Restaurant, Gym, Tennis courts, Basketball court. This is a great condo in a popular development with so much to offer!

Allende Puerto Vallarta

$178,500 USD

Residential

Beautiful and elegant condo, FULLY FURNISHED, located in the heart of Puerto Vallarta, with an incredible location in an upcoming area here you’ll find your dream home or investment property in this new building. The building is pet-friendly ( all sizes ), has an incredible pool also, the condo comes with storage and parking space covered, great to leave your car when you go home. The condo itself has a great open space living, perfect for entertain friends and family. Enjoy breakfast or dinner on the terrace Condo Allende, comes with all the eco-friendly appliances which are a very low-cost impact on your electric bill. ( washer, mini-split, oven and fridge ) Make your dream come true and call your agent to see this MUST SEE property.

Casa Las Cascadas Puerto Vallarta

$ 689,000 USD

Residential

Lovely 4 bedroom 4 bath home that offers comfort, privacy and spaciousness! Located in the gated enclave of Los Tabachines, Casa Las Cascadas is a traditional hacienda-style home that features a spectacular garden and pool, with a fully-equipped outdoor kitchen that has been recently renovated. A soothing cascade down to the pool and surrounded by lush foliage throughout the garden area give tribute to the tropical splendor of Vallarta — a true oasis! Hand-painted tile countertops and basins, curved boveda ceilings and natural woodwork throughout make this villa unique and enchanting. With the feeling of Historic Mexico, this home enjoys all the modern amenities — a gourmet kitchen, remote-controlled A/C throughout and more.

