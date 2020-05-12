Puerto Vallarta records another death from COVID-19 and a total of 109 cases

In the past 24-hours, Puerto Vallarta has recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, and only 21 people tested in the past day.

The State of Jalisco reported a total of 43 new cases and three deaths in the past day, with only 189 people tested statewide since yesterday.

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported this Monday, May 11, that up to the last cut there have been 36,327 accumulated confirmed cases and 3,573 deaths from coronavirus in Mexico.

As part of the daily report on COVID-19, Dr. José Luis Alomía, announced that there are 8,288 active infections, which means that these patients had symptoms in the last 14 days.

The number of accumulated suspicious cases increased to 20,991 and the tests that have yielded negative results increased to 77,798. The total of people studied with suspected coronavirus in the country, as reported by the epidemiologist, is 135,116 since the beginning of the pandemic.

During the morning press conference on Monday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the plan to reopen after the coronavirus crisis in Mexico would be announced next Wednesday or Thursday. The president expressed that the issues of return will be included both territorially and in the economic, tourist and educational sectors, among others.

“We are going to present this Wednesday or Thursday the plan for how the opening will take place, how we will return to normality, both territorially and sectorally, that is, regions that can be opened, sectors such as education, sectors that have it do with production, construction, companies related to the treaty to produce and exports, including a glimpse of what will be the opening to tourism,” he said.

However, if problems arise after the reactivation, the president does not rule out backing down. “That is why we are going to present a reopening plan, I insist, little by little, taking care of ourselves, with sanitary measures, moving forward; and if we have problems, we backtrack, we rectify, but we already have the conditions to do that, because we already have more doctors.”