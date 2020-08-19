Puerto Vallarta records new daily record of COVID-19 infections

On Tuesday, August 18, Puerto Vallara recorded 81 new COVID-19 infections, the highest number of daily infections reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

The previous daily record was set on July 29 with 65 new cases recorded in a single day. To date, less than 1% of the city population has been tested for the new coronavirus and continues with a positivity rate higher than the national average.

Nationally, Mexico already has 531,239 confirmed infections of Covid-19, while the number of deaths rose to 57,574, according to the most recent technical report presented by José Luis Alomía, director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health.

The government acknowledged that COVID-19 cases and recorded deaths are likely much higher than reported.

The update of the figures revealed 5,506 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, as well as 751 new deaths.

The specialist explained that nationally, “a marked downward trend, not only in confirmed cases, but in all people who are falling ill from acute respiratory infection.”

He acknowledged that there is 45% positivity, which means that out of every 10 people, four or five are being confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. I positivity rate above 5% would indicate high levels of community transmission, according to WHO.

The Federal Government only reports COVID-19 cases that are detected within the public healthcare system. In Jalisco, the State reports 125% more cases than the Federal Government. Nationally, cases are likely double those being reported by the Federal Government, putting Mexico well-above one million cases of COVID-19.