Puerto Vallarta Registers Surge in Cruise Ship Arrivals, Boosting Tourism Economy

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta is experiencing a significant uptick in cruise ship arrivals, with an impressive 78% year-on-year increase reported in the first half of 2023, according to the Puerto Vallarta National Port System (ASIPONA).
In the period from January to June 2023, the port welcomed over 350,000 passengers aboard 112 international cruise ships. This figure marks a robust increase of 40% compared to the same period in 2019.
Forecasts for the rest of 2023 anticipate the arrival of an additional 59 cruise ships, with an estimated passenger count exceeding 179 . . .
