Puerto Vallarta search teams looking for young man suspected of drowning in Playa Camarones

Elements of Civil Protection in Puerto Vallarta are searching for a young man from Guadalajara who entered the Bay at night on April 5 and hasn’t been seen since then.

The victim’s disappearance occurred at Playa Camarones, where at approximately 8:00 p.m. coworkers went to rest on the beach after work.

One of the men entered the sea, but his companions lost sight of him, so they requested the support of the lifeguards, and the help of the State Civil Protection and Fire Department of Jalisco was requested.

However, due to poor visibility at night, the search efforts that went to the seashore were suspended.

It was not until the morning of April 6 that they resumed activities with boats and trained personnel who carry out inspections in the area in coordination with the Civil Protection and Firefighters of Puerto Vallarta and the Navy.

The only information released about the missing person is he is a male, in his late 20s, from Guadalajara.

