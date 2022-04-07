Subject arrested in Puerto Vallarta for burning a house with 5 people inside

The Puerto Vallarta Regional Prosecutor’s Office arrested a subject accused of setting fire to a house in which there were five people, three of whom died. (Original story of house fire)
The man, identified as Marco Antonio H., caused the fire of a house located on Habana street, corner with Russia, in the Vista Mar neighborhood, on March 22.
The bodies of a man and a woman were found at the scene, while two other men and a woman were injured, one who later died from injuries, bringing the total killed to three.
After opening an investigation, the Regional Prosecutor’s Office found elements that determined that the fire was caused intentionally.
It was possible to identify Marco Antonio H. as the suspect, who was arrested and brought before the judge for the crimes of homicide and endangerment.
In addition, the judge agreed with the public ministry that the aggravating circumstances of premeditation and treachery, the suspect would be held.
