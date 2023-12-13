Puerto Vallarta Sees a Surge in Foreign Tourist Arrivals

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a significant boost to its tourism sector, Puerto Vallarta has recorded an 8% increase in foreign tourist arrivals from January to October this year, according to the Jalisco Tourism Secretariat. This rise is a clear indicator of the city's growing appeal as a global tourist destination.

The Secretariat's recent statement reveals that Jalisco, the state in which Puerto Vallarta is located, now ranks third in Mexico for attracting foreign tourists. This accounts for 14% of the total number of international visitors to the country, trailing only behind Quintana Roo . . .

