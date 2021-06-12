Puerto Vallarta should prepare for low water pressure and shut-offs on Monday

Due to urgent repairs in the water system of Puerto Vallarta, this Monday, June 14 from 10:00 am to 09:00 pm, there will be low pressure and a possible lack of water in the Centro colonies, December 5, El Cerro, López Mateos, Lázaro Cárdenas, Barrio Santa María, La Vena, Olímpica, Bugambilias, La Pedrera, Gastronomicos, Herradura and Agua Azul.

The head of Potable Water Distribution, Rodolfo Infante Jiménez, said that it is an urgent intervention due to the state that the steel pipelines, in addition to taking advantage of the rehabilitation of road infrastructure carried out by the Municipal Government in the street Cuauhtémoc, where this line is located.

He stated that they will stop pumping water to the Iturbide Tank to carry out these tasks, so the alternative of distributing water from the Agua Azul Tank will be used, which will be supplied from the northern part of the city.

SEAPAL Vallarta appreciates the support and understanding of the public for this preventive work to avoid major problems with the supply in the future. They recommend people to store water, as well as to have their drinking water reserves full, to mitigate the temporary effects of low pressure and possible outages.

SEAPAL also asks the population to make rational and adequate use of drinking water, by virtue of the fact that Puerto Vallarta currently continues in a severe drought stage, which together with the low water, causes a decrease in phreatic levels and little availability of water to extract from supply sources.