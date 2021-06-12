Storm downs trees and blocks roads in Puerto Vallarta

A sudden storm brought down trees and wreaked havoc in Puerto Vallarta without any injuries being reported.

The phenomenon known as convective activity generated moderate to intense rains in the Banderas Bay area, with gusts of wind.

This caused at least a dozen trees to fall, thereby causing obstructions of roads in various areas of the Center, South, North, and East of the city.

With a call to take precautions, the Civil Protection organizations carry out tours of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas to know the magnitude of the damages, however, they indicate that there is no injuries to people being reported at this time.

Although today’s storm isn’t related to a hurricane, the 2021 Pacific hurricane season is an ongoing event of the annual tropical cyclone season in the Northern Hemisphere. The season officially began on May 15 in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, and on June 1 in the Central Pacific; both will end on November 30. These are also the dates that are considered the rainy season in Puerto Vallarta.