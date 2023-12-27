Puerto Vallarta to End 2023 with 176 Cruise Ship Arrivals, Nearly Half a Million Passengers

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - As the year 2023 draws to a close, Puerto Vallarta is preparing to celebrate the arrival of 176 cruise ships, collectively bringing nearly half a million international passengers to its picturesque shores.

From January to December, this vibrant coastal city has played host to cruise ships from various international cruise lines, marking a significant contribution to its tourism industry. With over 470,000 visitors expected by year-end, Puerto Vallarta anticipates a substantial boost to its local economy. Each cruise passenger is estimated to spend an average of $120 during their visit, further underlining . . .

