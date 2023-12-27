Puerto Vallarta Experiences a Population Increase of 300% for New Year Celebrations

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a statement released by Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, the director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust, it was revealed that the city witnessed remarkable hotel occupancy during the Christmas weekend, with numbers reaching an impressive 90%. As the year draws to a close, the city anticipates reaching full occupancy, utilizing all 22,800 available rooms, including those on the Airbnb platform and condominiums. These statistics are indicative of the city's immense popularity among tourists, especially during the holiday season.

