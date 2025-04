The Administración del Sistema Portuario Nacional de Puerto Vallarta (AsiponaPV) is gearing up for a busy start to the low-season shoulder: ten international vessels are slated to dock during May, slightly outpacing the same month last year. The roster features a rare three-ship day, two double arrivals, and the overnight stay of a luxury liner—activity that port officials say underscores cruise lines’ continued confidence in the destination.