Puerto Vallarta to Welcome More Canadian Flights as Winter Season Approaches

August 22, 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta is gearing up to receive an influx of Canadian visitors this winter season. The Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust has announced that the city will see an increase in flights from Canada starting from October, thanks to a significant expansion of services provided by WestJet, the country's second-largest airline.

This winter season, WestJet will operate flights from 12 Canadian cities to Puerto Vallarta's International Airport, with a total of 53 operations per week. These cities include Abbotsford, Calgary, Comox, Edmonton, Kelowna, Prince George, Regina, Saskatoon, Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria, and Winnipeg . . .

