Puerto Vallarta to Welcome Record Number of Cruise Ships in 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The popular tourist destination is set to mark a significant milestone by the end of 2023, with an anticipated arrival of over 200 cruise ships. These vessels will usher in thousands of international tourists, spelling an immense economic boost for the area.
Cristian Preciado Cázares, the municipal tourism director, spotlighted this burgeoning tourism segment which elevates Puerto Vallarta's reputation on a global scale. "August alone has witnessed eight ship arrivals. Given the current pace, we're projecting more than 203 arrivals this year, a surge from the 186 we recorded last year . . .
