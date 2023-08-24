Puerto Vallarta Firefighters Celebrate National Firefighter’s Day in Grand Style

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Celebrating their bravery and unwavering dedication, the Directorate of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Puerto Vallarta was honored on National Firefighter's Day in an event hosted at its central base in the Lázaro Cárdenas neighborhood.
"You are true heroes," began Mayor Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez. His commendation praised their valor, noting their critical interventions during natural disasters, fires, and other emergencies. He remarked, "They are hopeful in difficult times because of the work they do in rescuing many Vallarta residents and tourists who visit us."
The event . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.