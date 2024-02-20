Puerto Vallarta to Welcome the First Breathless Resort & Spa in 2025, Expanding Luxury All-Inclusive Options

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A new luxury hotel, Breathless Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa, is set to open its doors in 2025. This resort marks the debut of the Breathless Resort & Spa brand in the popular Mexican destination and represents the fourth property of the brand within Mexico. The move is part of a strategic expansion by Hotels Corporations in collaboration with Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe, aiming to enhance the presence of Inclusive Collection, the world's most extensive portfolio of all-inclusive luxury resorts, in the region.

