Puerto Vallarta Triumphs at the LGBTQ+ Travel Awards Mexico 2023: Best Beach Destination

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust has proudly announced the city's remarkable achievement at the LGBTQ+ Travel Awards Mexico 2023, where it received top honors in four significant categories. In the latest edition of these prestigious awards, Puerto Vallarta was celebrated as the premier beach destination for the LGBTQ+ community on both national and international scales.

The award ceremony, held this Wednesday, showcased the pinnacle of LGBTQ+ tourism, featuring a competitive field with 120 nominated entities from 26 cities across the nation. Puerto Vallarta distinguished itself as a leading beacon for LGBTQ+ tourism, often . . .

