Puerto Vallarta Weather Forecast for April 29, 2025

Puerto Vallarta, Jal. — Visitors and residents can expect a steamy, cloud-filled day in the bay today, with little relief from the heat until late tonight, according to the municipal Civil Protection weather outlook.

Morning: Warm Start Under Partly Cloudy Skies

The day begins at 26 °C (79 °F) with light west-northwesterly breezes near 13 km/h. Patchy cloud cover will filter the sun enough for comfortable early errands or a stroll along the Malecón, but authorities advise spending the late-morning hours in air-conditioned spaces to avoid . . .