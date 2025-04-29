19th Vallarta Azteca International Folklore Festival set for 1–9 May in Puerto Vallarta

Week-long celebration will unite dancers from four continents, expand to neighboring mountain towns, and keep every show free to the public

Puerto Vallarta, Jal.—Puerto Vallarta will turn into one vast stage for world dance next week when the 19th Vallarta Azteca International Folklore Festival (FESTVA) lights up the bay from Thursday 1 May through Friday 9 May. Founded and produced by maestro Antonio Salcedo Padilla and Selene Mora Andrade, the festival enjoys backing from Mayor Luis Munguía González, the Vallarta Institute of Culture, the Municipal Tourism Directorate and the Tourism Trust. Organizers say this edition will host more than a thousand artists and remains Mexico’s largest folkloric festival.