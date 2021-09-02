Puerto Vallarta welcomed second cruise ship of the year

Carnival Panorama docked in Puerto Vallarta on Wednesday with 2,446 passengers and 1,453 crew members, becoming the second cruise to arrive this year.

At the time of arrival, the International Health, Migration, Customs, and Senasica authorities were present to provide a discussion on health protocols, checking the health of passengers, and issuing the certificates and corresponding authorizations, to guarantee the safety of the cruise ship, the maritime-port community, and the people of Puerto Vallarta.

95% of the occupants have their complete COVID-19 vaccination and all passengers needed to provide a negative test before boarding.

This is the second arrival of Carnival Panorama this year in Puerto Vallarta, but the third ship to arrive, since last week the Norwellan, of the Holland America Line, made a test route to the city with just crew members.

On August Tuesday, August 24, the Panorama was the first ship to return to Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. The ship arrived with just over 3,200 passengers and crew on board, after 17 months of suspended service, which kicked off the beginning of cruises in Puerto Vallarta again.

