Puerto Vallarta Welcomes 30 New Police Officers to Strengthen City Safety

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico—To enhance the safety and security of both residents and tourists in Puerto Vallarta, thirty new police officers have been officially integrated into the Directorate of Citizen Security. This follows their successful completion of the rigorous Initial Training Course for Municipal Preventive Police. The newly inducted officers, part of the XIX Generation of the Municipal Police and Traffic Academy, graduated after six months of intense training, demonstrating commendable dedication, perseverance, and ethical conduct.