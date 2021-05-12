Puerto Vallarta will carry out earthquake drill on May 19

With a simulation of an earthquake of 8.1 degrees, on Wednesday, May 19 at 11:30 AM, the first Macrosimulation of the year will be carried out in Puerto Vallarta.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

The State Unit for Civil Protection and Firefighters of Jalisco (UEPCyBJ) invites the public, private and social sectors to participate in this event and register through the macrosimulacrojaliscouepcb.com.mx.

The yearly drill allows for first responders to practice responses in the event of a natural disaster, and for the private sector and families to have plans ready in the case of an emergency,

On September 19, 1985, a strong earthquake claimed many lives and caused multiple damages in several states of the country, mainly in Mexico City.

These earthquakes made clear the need for an administrative instrument with national coverage, which would allow integrating and coordinating the response of all social sectors in the event of natural disasters.

In 2017, a major earthquake occurred again in Mexico, again on September 19, which put the response capacity of society and the authorities to the test.

That is why, with the intention of having a society better prepared for this type of phenomenon, the Government of Jalisco through the State Unit of Civil Protection and Firefighters will carry out the first Evacuation Macrosimulation 2021 on May 19.

The drills are practiced each year on September 19, however, last year they were canceled due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

All sectors of Jalisco society participate in this exercise, from government agencies, educational institutions, companies, and private initiatives, as well as civil society.

Something very important that we must bear in mind during the earthquake drill is that we are still in a pandemic and therefore we must, first of all, practice our health measures such as: having our mask on at all times, keeping a healthy distance, and carrying antibacterial gel with you to reduce the risk of contagion by COVID 19.