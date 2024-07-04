Puerto Vallarta Will Experience 11 Days of Water Cuts Due to Pump Failures

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – July 4, 2024: Since last Wednesday, much of Puerto Vallarta has been experiencing low water pressure and possible intermittent water shortages due to a critical failure in Pump 5 of Gallery 3. The repair work on the pump is expected to be completed by Saturday, July 13, 2024, affecting several upper parts of the downtown area, including the neighborhoods of 5 de Diciembre, El Cerro, El Caloso, Las Peñas, and Gastronómicos.