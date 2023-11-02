Puerto Vallarta Will Welcome 21 Cruise Ships in November

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The renowned beach destination of Puerto Vallarta commences November with a significant influx of international cruise ship arrivals, promising substantial economic inflow for the local community. The bustling port city anticipates the arrival of 21 cruise ships throughout the month, which includes two days with triple ship arrivals and four with double.

On Wednesday, the port welcomed two impressive vessels from Mazatlán, Sinaloa – the Discovery Princess and the Koningsdam. The Discovery Princess arrived with a total of 3,516 passengers and 1,367 crew members, while the Koningsdam docked with 2,446 passengers . . .

