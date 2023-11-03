Puerto Vallarta Honors Ancestors with Vibrant ‘Day of the Dead’ Parade

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The vibrant heart of Puerto Vallarta was throbbing with life as the city celebrated the 'Day of the Dead' with an elaborate parade that saw the participation of 30 contingents, composed of local associations, educational institutions, and private entities.
This grand event, orchestrated by the Municipal Government, showcased a rich tapestry of Mexican culture and traditions, drawing participation from various groups, including merchants and the Union of Charros Zona Costa Associations. The parade was a spectacular display of community spirit and a profound homage to the ancestral customs that shape Mexico's identity.This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
