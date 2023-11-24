Puerto Vallarta Witnesses a 50% Surge in Cruise Tourism in 2023

November 24, 2023

Puerto Vallarta has experienced a significant boost in its tourism sector, particularly in cruise tourism. According to the Jalisco Tourism Secretariat (Secturjal), the city welcomed over 456,000 cruise passengers from January to October 2023, marking a remarkable 50 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

In 2022, the count stood at 305,106 tourists, as reported by the Administration of the National Port System of Puerto Vallarta (Asipona). This substantial growth is attributed to the persistent efforts of the State Government, through Secturjal, in collaboration with various shipping companies.

The shipping industry . . .

