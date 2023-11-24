Traffickers Dump Migrants at Ameca River in Puerto Vallarta and Convince Them it’s the Rio Grande

Some migrants paying traffickers to escort them to the US border were confused when dumped off at the Ameca River in Puerto Vallarta and told they had arrived at the Rio Grande and they should run to the other side to enter the United States.

In a concerning turn of events, the Municipal System for Integral Family Development (DIF) of Puerto Vallarta has reported encountering several immigrants deceived into believing they were in the United States, highlighting a troubling trend affecting vulnerable populations.

During a recent meeting of the Metropolitan Security and Commerce Alliance of . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.