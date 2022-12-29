Puerto Vallarta’s New Year’s Eve Bash will welcome 2023

Puerto Vallarta will say goodbye to 2022 and welcome the new year with the annual New Year's Eve Bash, which will offer activities for all ages on December 31. These are the events and scheduled concerts on the Malecon for December 31, 2022 . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER****
Support local and independent news for less than .08 cents a day!
If you are currently a supporter, login here
If you wish to support this independent and local news site with a yearly contribution of $29.99 USD (.08 cents a day) and access this article, and many more please subscribe here!
Subscriptions Include:
- Access to all PVDN content
- No Ads
- Newsletter (4-6 every week)
- Emergency alerts for life-threatening events in Puerto Vallarta
To help support this website, 80% of all articles on PVDN are reserved for subscribers. You can learn more about PVDN and me here.