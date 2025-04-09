Puerto Vallarta’s Playa de Oro Reclaims Its Spot Among the Nation’s Top Beaches

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a significant boost to its commitment to sustainability and tourism excellence, Puerto Vallarta proudly celebrated the recertification of Playa de Oro with both the Playa de Oro Beach Quality Certification and the White Flag. The accolade was presented on Wednesday by the federal government through the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), highlighting the beach’s high standards in sustainability, safety, infrastructure, water quality, biodiversity protection, and responsible solid waste management.