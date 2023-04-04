Punta Serena: Mexico’s Hidden Nudist Beach three hours south of Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Nestled in a secluded cove along the Pacific coast of Mexico, Punta Serena is a hidden gem of a beach three hours south of Puerto Vallarta that draws a loyal following of naturists and nudists from around the world.
Located in the state of Jalisco, just south of the popular tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta, Punta Serena offers a unique and liberating experience for those who enjoy shedding their clothing and soaking up the sun in their natural state.
Accessible only by boat or a rugged dirt road that winds through the lush jungle, Punta Serena is a true oasis of tranquility and natural beauty. The beach is surrounded by towering cliffs and rock formations that create a sense of privacy and seclusion, and the crystal-clear waters of the Pacific are perfect for swimming, snorkeling, and sunbathing.
One of the key draws of Punta Serena is its clothing-optional policy, which allows visitors to enjoy the beach without the restrictions of swimsuits or clothing. This creates a relaxed and non-judgmental atmosphere that encourages visitors to embrace their bodies and connect with nature in a truly unique way.
While the beach itself is undeveloped and unspoiled, there are a few small vendors selling drinks and snacks, as well as a small collection of rustic cabanas for those who want to spend the night. Visitors can also explore the nearby jungle trails or take a boat ride to nearby islands and hidden coves.
For those who are new to nudism or are simply curious about the lifestyle, Punta Serena offers a welcoming and supportive community of like-minded individuals who share a love of nature and a desire to experience the world in a more authentic way. Whether you’re a seasoned nudist or simply looking for a new adventure, Punta Serena is a truly special destination that will leave you feeling rejuvenated, liberated, and connected to the natural world.
If you’re planning a trip to Punta Serena, it’s important to note that there are no amenities or services on the beach, so visitors should bring their own food, water, and sunscreen. Additionally, it’s important to be respectful of others and to follow proper nudist etiquette, which includes respecting others’ privacy, avoiding lewd behavior, and refraining from taking photos without permission.
How to get to Punta Serena from Puerto Vallarta
As Punta Serena is located in a secluded cove along the Pacific coast of Mexico, it is not easily accessible by road. However, there are two main ways to get to Punta Serena:
- By boat: The most common way to reach Punta Serena is by boat. You can hire a local boat operator or take a tour that includes transportation to the beach. Boat tours typically depart from nearby towns such as Melaque or Barra de Navidad, and the trip takes around 20-30 minutes.
- By road: While there is no direct road access to Punta Serena, you can take a rugged dirt road that winds through the jungle and leads to a small parking area near the beach. The road is not well-marked, so it is recommended to hire a local guide or use a GPS device to navigate. It’s important to note that the road can be challenging to drive, especially during the rainy season, so a four-wheel-drive vehicle is recommended.
Whichever method of transportation you choose, it’s important to plan ahead and bring all the supplies you will need for your visit, including food, water, sunscreen, and any other personal items you may need. Additionally, it’s important to be respectful of the natural environment and other visitors by following Leave No Trace principles and practicing responsible tourism.
Trending news on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta increases security on beaches and tourist areas Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta Civil Protection and Fire Unit has deployed almost 150 personnel to ensure the safety of visitors during the Holy Week and Easter holiday period in 2023. The officers will be working in two shifts and will be responsible for surveillance on the beaches, urban areas, and highways of…
- Four people shot dead in the hotel zone of Cancun This story was updated to reflect the reported dead as four after an additional body was found. The original report indicated three shot. Cancun, Mexico (PVDN) – Authorities have discovered the bodies of four individuals on the beach of the upscale Fiesta Americana Condesa hotel in Cancun, a highly popular tourist destination in Mexico. The…
- American tourist in Puerto Vallarta goes too far to immerse himself in Mexican Culture Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – In a bizarre incident, an American tourist was found roaming the Malecon in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico dressed as a giant taco, claiming to be “living his best life.” Eyewitnesses reported that the tourist, whose identity has not been revealed, was spotted wandering around the popular tourist destination in a taco costume,…
- Buying a Condo in Puerto Vallarta: Key Factors to Consider Puerto Vallarta is a beautiful coastal city in Mexico that has become increasingly popular as a vacation destination in recent years. With its stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, and rich culture, it’s no wonder that many people are considering purchasing a condo in Puerto Vallarta. However, like any real estate purchase, buying a condo in Puerto…
- Puerto Vallarta records a 43% increase in foreign tourist arrivals in the first months of 2023 Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Puerto Vallarta airport received 430,713 international tourists, this is 43.1% more than what was observed during the first two months of 2022