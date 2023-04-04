Punta Serena: Mexico’s Hidden Nudist Beach three hours south of Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Nestled in a secluded cove along the Pacific coast of Mexico, Punta Serena is a hidden gem of a beach three hours south of Puerto Vallarta that draws a loyal following of naturists and nudists from around the world.

Located in the state of Jalisco, just south of the popular tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta, Punta Serena offers a unique and liberating experience for those who enjoy shedding their clothing and soaking up the sun in their natural state.

Accessible only by boat or a rugged dirt road that winds through the lush jungle, Punta Serena is a true oasis of tranquility and natural beauty. The beach is surrounded by towering cliffs and rock formations that create a sense of privacy and seclusion, and the crystal-clear waters of the Pacific are perfect for swimming, snorkeling, and sunbathing.

One of the key draws of Punta Serena is its clothing-optional policy, which allows visitors to enjoy the beach without the restrictions of swimsuits or clothing. This creates a relaxed and non-judgmental atmosphere that encourages visitors to embrace their bodies and connect with nature in a truly unique way.

While the beach itself is undeveloped and unspoiled, there are a few small vendors selling drinks and snacks, as well as a small collection of rustic cabanas for those who want to spend the night. Visitors can also explore the nearby jungle trails or take a boat ride to nearby islands and hidden coves.

For those who are new to nudism or are simply curious about the lifestyle, Punta Serena offers a welcoming and supportive community of like-minded individuals who share a love of nature and a desire to experience the world in a more authentic way. Whether you’re a seasoned nudist or simply looking for a new adventure, Punta Serena is a truly special destination that will leave you feeling rejuvenated, liberated, and connected to the natural world.

If you’re planning a trip to Punta Serena, it’s important to note that there are no amenities or services on the beach, so visitors should bring their own food, water, and sunscreen. Additionally, it’s important to be respectful of others and to follow proper nudist etiquette, which includes respecting others’ privacy, avoiding lewd behavior, and refraining from taking photos without permission.

How to get to Punta Serena from Puerto Vallarta

As Punta Serena is located in a secluded cove along the Pacific coast of Mexico, it is not easily accessible by road. However, there are two main ways to get to Punta Serena:

By boat: The most common way to reach Punta Serena is by boat. You can hire a local boat operator or take a tour that includes transportation to the beach. Boat tours typically depart from nearby towns such as Melaque or Barra de Navidad, and the trip takes around 20-30 minutes. By road: While there is no direct road access to Punta Serena, you can take a rugged dirt road that winds through the jungle and leads to a small parking area near the beach. The road is not well-marked, so it is recommended to hire a local guide or use a GPS device to navigate. It’s important to note that the road can be challenging to drive, especially during the rainy season, so a four-wheel-drive vehicle is recommended.

Whichever method of transportation you choose, it’s important to plan ahead and bring all the supplies you will need for your visit, including food, water, sunscreen, and any other personal items you may need. Additionally, it’s important to be respectful of the natural environment and other visitors by following Leave No Trace principles and practicing responsible tourism.

