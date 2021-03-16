Quintana Roo shuts down all non-essential activities after dozens of Argentinian tourists return home with COVID-19

This Tuesday, the governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González, reported that by decree non-essential activities will be restricted until April 15 to avoid the rise in COVID-19 infections during the Easter holidays.

“To continue protecting the health of those who work at @GobQuintanaRoo, I decree the extension of the suspension of non-essential face-to-face work from March 16 to April 15, 2021,” he reported on his Twitter account shortly before 1:00 p.m.

Neither the governor nor the State Health Secretariat has commented on the infections that occurred from Argentine tourists who visited Cancun in recent days, while 44 infections were initially reported, that figure rose to 74 today.

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, reported that Argentine citizens who visited the tourist destination underwent the PCR test in a laboratory without technical authorization to operate.

The official indicated that the Health authorities in Quintana Roo confirmed that the results could be a “false positive” in a practice classified as a “laboratory” error.

Gatell assured that this type of diagnosis occurs when laboratories do not follow the appropriate protocols and recommended by federal or state epidemiological authorities.

For this reason, he invited all private entities that want to join the studies to detect COVID-19, to do so with the proper quality, and always under technical evaluation by the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE).

The State Secretariat of Tourism, Marisol Venegas, announced that the laboratory where the PCR tests were applied to Argentines was evaluated, but no anomaly was detected.

A delegation of young Argentines went from enjoying the sun, sand, and sea of ​​the Mexican Caribbean to being in isolation and strict medical observation. Saturday the government of Argentina reported 44 people who returned from a flight from Cancun, Quintana Roo tested positive for the coronavirus ( COVID-19 ), a test applied to them at the Ministro Pistarini International Airport in Buenos Aires. Aires.

According to the Ministry of Health of Argentina, the delegation was made up of 149 graduates who made a graduation trip and are residents of the city of Buenos Aires.

They immediately began with the identification and tracking of the people with whom they shared the flight to instruct them to carry out a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

To reinforce the diagnosis, the Ministry of Health carried out a PCR test on the 44 young people who presented a positive antigen test. The test samples were sent to the National Reference Laboratory for its genomic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 , in order to monitor possible variants of the virus.

Photo by @gloku_ak