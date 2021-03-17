United Airlines increases flights to Puerto Vallarta

United Airlines extended its services to Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean, and includes more than a thousand flights to and from Mexico, an increase of almost 20% compared to its previous plan.

The US airline scheduled the 1,091 services to travel between May and October, taking off from its hubs in Chicago (ORD), Denver (DEN), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), Newark (EWR), and San Francisco (SFO), to its main destinations, including Puerto Vallarta.

In addition, United will expand its presence in Mexican markets such as Acapulco and Zihuatanejo.

In addition, the Chicago-based line added 526 flights in the Caribbean, to be carried out between May and October, a growth of 20% compared to its previous plan, highlighting the services between EWR and Sint Maarten, as well as Washington Dulles and Aruba.

For Central America, United will grow 120% after adding 304 services, as it currently only offers 32 routes. One of the destinations that stand out is Costa Rica, since the line expects an increase in frequencies in addition to extending the duration of its seasonal service.