Retirees are moving to Mexico in record numbers: What’s the best place for you to retire in Mexico?

Retiring is on the minds of thousands of U.S. citizens these days after harsh events, like the Covid 19 pandemic, and they are looking for real estate around the world to invest in and relax after a lifetime of work.

Americans are leaning toward Mexico for retirement.

“What country has warm weather, affordable healthcare, delicious food, and friendly locals? Is it a safe country? Are questions this market is asking. And the answer is Mexico” according to real estate executive and investor Andre El Mann Arazi.

Is Mexico a destination to maximize my income and freedoms to enjoy retirement?

Mexico is one of the best places to retire. But to have a smooth retirement process, people have to know all the advantages and difficulties.

After having discussed the formalities and benefits of retiring in Mexico, the fair question would be where to retire?

Mexico is a diverse country that combines beach towns and bustling metropolitan cities. And the best part is that in both cases, people can maintain the same lifestyle that foreigners are used to.

So, let’s talk about the best places to retire in Mexico.

Mexico City

Living in downtown Mexico City is fun and exciting. It is a bustling metropolis that never sleeps.

With a population of more than 20 million people, Mexico City is bigger than New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles. Life there is dynamic, and society feels constantly on the move.

As a cultural and economic center, Mexico City has many interesting things to offer. The city center is full of museums, theaters, bars, restaurants, and upscale shopping.

Although Mexico City is famous for its unusually low cost of living, it can also offer a luxurious and glamorous lifestyle.

In the Polanco district, whose residents are mostly politicians and businessmen, the ecosystem is surrounded by high-end buildings, cutting-edge restaurants, and fashionable streets with shops from the world’s most exclusive designers.

Playa del Carmen

In contrast to Mexico City, Playa del Carmen is a dreamland for those looking for a quiet getaway.

It is the true Caribbean paradise where a lot of investors want to enjoy peace of mind.

Located in the center of the Riviera Maya, this white beach town enjoys great weather, delicious food, and natural beauty. Everything that attracts retirees from all over the world. That’s why Playa del Carmen has a large ex-pat community that continues to grow every year.

There are beneficial investment opportunities, Playa Del Carmen could be an excellent choice with its prime waterfront penthouses.

Puerto Vallarta

Many American and Canadian retirees move to Puerto Vallarta.

Puerto Vallarta is one of the most welcoming cities in Mexico and deserves to be on the list of the best places for retirement.

Although it is quite touristy, like most beach destinations, Puerto Vallarta is a charming city to spend your retirement. It has everything an investor needs for a comfortable lifestyle, and people can easily meet other ex-pats.

Puerto Vallarta is more bustling and has a higher cost of living than Playa del Carmen, in fact, Puerto Vallarta is one of the most expensive places to live in Mexico, although still affordable for those retiring on dollars. It’s a wonderful place to enjoy a modern environment and the authentic Mexican atmosphere as a whole.

Cabo San Lucas

In Cabo San Lucas investors can have both a dynamic and quiet life.

Cabo San Lucas, a region located at the top of Baja California Sur, is one of the best places to retire in Mexico.

It’s a favorite destination for tourists and ex-pats alike and is packed with diverse leisure facilities, fantastic beaches, and top-notch restaurants.

Cabo San Lucas is made up of two towns, San Lucas and San Jose. The former is lively and can be hectic due to the crowds at times, while the latter is relaxing and quiet.

Also, if investors retire to Cabo San Lucas and have family in the United States, they can visit them at any time. There are many direct flights from Cabo San Lucas to various U.S. cities.

“For years, Cabo has been the spearhead of this movement of American Citizens looking to retire. Now it is expanding to other incredible communities” mentioned specialist Andre El Mann Arazi.

San Miguel de Allende

San Miguel De Allende is a perfect place to live in Mexico for some retirees.

San Miguel De Allende is a magical city with a rich history and stunning colonial architecture. No wonder it is on the list of one of the best cities in the world.

The advantages of retiring there are many. It is a relatively small city that will give a sense of tranquility. The charming buildings will please investors, and the people are friendly.

The warm climate, serene lifestyle, and delicious food make San Miguel de Allende a desirable destination for ex-pats.

People are constantly looking for the best places to retire, places where they can enjoy their life without worrying, and a place that fits within their budget where their retirement can be enjoyed. Mexico offers many of those opportunities from beach living to small colonial towns and large metropolitan cities.

