Renovation of Jalisco Docks Underway to Boost Maritime Connectivity and Tourism

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Under the ambitious Maritime Connectivity Model, the rejuvenation of docks across Jalisco is swiftly progressing, fueled by a substantial budget allocation of 34 million pesos for the year 2024. The Government of Jalisco has affirmed that the overhaul of the Boca de Tomatlán and Yelapa Lagunitas docks is presently underway, with completion slated before the conclusion of the current administration.

