Puerto Vallarta Ranks Fifth Nationally in International Cruise Tourism

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - According to data released by Datatur, a division of the Ministry of Tourism, Puerto Vallarta secured the fifth position nationally in terms of international cruise tourism for the year 2023. The report unveiled the top destinations for cruise passengers, shedding light on the bustling maritime activities across Mexico.

